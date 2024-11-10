Debuts and wins for Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters

Boston Amateur Boxing Club has had many of the fighters out over the last 2 weeks and the boxers have displayed their talents and skills bringing home some great results.

Corbyn Johnson debuted at the Suncastle in Skegness on 1st November. He boxed against Oliver Ford from Riley’s ABC Skegness. Corbyn was poised and focused. Despite this being his first fight, Johnson dived into the fight as soon as the first bell rang moving with agility and accuracy landing hard blows onto his opponent. He appeared to be lost in his momentum of the fight and kept the pace up for the full 3 rounds.

He pressured his opponent giving him little time between the blows. It was apparent from the start Johnson was in for the win. Johnson’s opponent worked hard to make a comeback in the second and third round, but Johnson delivered a series of blows, and his opponent received a standing count. After the fierce 3 rounds Johnson won with unanimous decision.

Boston amateur Boxing Coach Mark Crozier went to Redditch with Boxer Alfie Doughty on November 1st. Doughty fought against boxer H Griffiths. Doughty flew into the first round and landed a heavy backhand blow to his opponent. The pace was set for the fight. Doughty put his opponent under pressure constantly on the front foot.

He boxed with precision and force remaining intensely focused throughout the 3 rounds. Doughty received a Unanimous win and looking forward to the next fight.

Beau Sampson took to the ring on the 1st November in Mansfield fighting Harley Pickering Jones from Corby Olympic. Sampson was light on his feet, but his opponent was relentless and was chasing Sampson around the ring.

Unfortunately, Sampson suffered a hand injury during the fight and was forced to reserve the use of his hand relying on his defence. Sampson showed determination to keep the fight going but unfortunately lost to a split decision at the end of 3 rounds. Sampson will rest his hand and come back stronger for his next fight.

Coach Dennis Watson took Billie-Jo Bourne to Sheffield where she debuted in her first skills match and boxed against Ruby Shaws from Kings ABC. Bourne boxed Shaw on Shaw's homeground at her own clubs Boxing Show. Bourne remained focused on her task. Both boxers worked hard taking their new skills all the way in the ring. Bourne landed some crisp and clean blows, and neither were deterred by the large crowds, and both boxers are keen for their next bouts.