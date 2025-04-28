Dec Howe bags a brace as Gainsborough Trinity end the season on a high

'The Worm' re-emerges as Declan Howe opens the scoring for the Holy Blues. Photo by Tommy Cox.

Gainsborough Trinity brought the curtain down on their season in style with a fourth win on the bounce after a 2-1 home win over Leek Town on Saturday.

Trinity Manager, Russ Wilcox proudly reflected on the season he has just overseen.

“To finish seventh, and a place higher, with a point more than last season, on top of the two amazing cup runs, it has been a fantastic year,” he said. Declan Howe's brace, either side of Alex Hurst's well taken equaliser, once again proved to be the difference between the teams as Trinity finished the season strongly. “I said to the lads, Leek are a good side. I watched them against Mickleover on Good Friday. “They're also a good possession-based team who move the ball about well. And we maybe sat off them a bit too much, but we got our noses in front.” Fraser Preston unlocked the visitors' defence, threading the ball through to Howe, who finished smartly on 13 minutes. But Gainsborough’s lead only lasted eight minutes. “Both goals were real quality,” said Wilcox.

“Fraser's ball around the corner was great - but the winner was good too, Bailey Conway's cross, met with a great diving header from Dec - what a way to end the season.” Robson was called into action, saving low to his right, as Hurst threatened for the visitors, but it was the hosts with more of the ball. Howe constantly looking dangerous as both sides rang the changes, Xander Parke called into action on a couple of occasions as Howe pierced the back line. “To get four wins on the spin, when at the end of the day, it's a results based game - puts us in good stead for next season,” said Wilcox.

Declan Howe celebrates his and Gainsborough’s second

“We've got to look to keep on improving, but we need to be careful with our expectations.

“It will come down to who we can keep and who we lose.

“That's the downside to the end of the season as the manager - keeping the core of the group together, and add a few if we can, because you've always got to improve.” As Wilcox has said, many times this season, “The group have been incredible,” and the campaign is one that can be looked on fondly.

But no one at the Northolme will be looking to rest on their laurels ahead of the new season.