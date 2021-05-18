Defeats in the doubles too see Boston Tennis Club teams beaten

Boston Tennis Club.

Both Boston Tennis Club Ladies’ and Men’s teams were yet again playing on Sunday in the LTA’s National Open Tennis League.

The Ladies team of Danielle Mason, Alice Gamman, Emma Mastin, Emily Hawkesworth and Isabel Wookey entertained National Division (Midlands) opponents West Bridgford , losing 4-2.

After the singles round of matches were completed Boston stood 1-3 down, needing both doubles to force a shoot-out.

One of the doubles was won by the home team but the task to get both was just out of reach.

The Boston’s Men travelled to Loughborough to play Charnwood Tennis Club in the Regional Division.

After trailing 3-1 in the singles, they lost both doubles to be beaten 5-1.

Lucas East, Seth Briggs-Williams, Thomas Cozens and Max Jones represented Boston.

On Sunday the 10 and under Boston Tennis Club team played David Lloyd Lincoln at Boston in the LTA National League Lincolnshire.

In a tough match for youngsters Alayna Buswell, Bonnie Haywood, George Skipworth and Louis Clark, the sides drew 3-3.

However, the Boston team won the match after securing the shoot-out 10-7.

The under 8 B team played Woodhall Spa in the Division Two of this League.

There was a lot of play for the teams and great to see the first steps of competition for these very young players.