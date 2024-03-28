Derby delight for Boston Town as Limb ends goal drought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their 2-0 derby win on Wednesday (27 March) all but snuffed out the Greens' last lingering play-off hopes.

By contrast, the Poachers were cock-a-hoop as they got back to winning ways and moved level on points with 9th-placed Deeping Rangers in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Harry Limb opened the scoring after just 7 minutes as he headed home a Lee Beeson corner, ending a goal drought that stretched back to August.

The visitors continued to dominate the first half and Fraser Bayliss swept home a second after 34 minutes.

The home side improved after the break but the deservedly hung on to a clean sheet, remarkably their 7th in their last 9 league games.

Martyn Bunce's team also beat Sleaford 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Mortgages For You Stadium.