Derby delight for Boston Town as Limb ends goal drought

Harry Limb and Fraser Bayliss scored first half goals to seal an impressive league double for Boston Town against rivals Sleaford Town.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 28th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Their 2-0 derby win on Wednesday (27 March) all but snuffed out the Greens' last lingering play-off hopes.

By contrast, the Poachers were cock-a-hoop as they got back to winning ways and moved level on points with 9th-placed Deeping Rangers in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry Limb opened the scoring after just 7 minutes as he headed home a Lee Beeson corner, ending a goal drought that stretched back to August.

Most Popular
Harry Limb headed Boston Town in frontHarry Limb headed Boston Town in front
Harry Limb headed Boston Town in front

The visitors continued to dominate the first half and Fraser Bayliss swept home a second after 34 minutes.

The home side improved after the break but the deservedly hung on to a clean sheet, remarkably their 7th in their last 9 league games.

Martyn Bunce's team also beat Sleaford 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Millar, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Langford), Adams, Smith (Dakin), Limb, Bayliss; unused subs: Bad, Nuttell, Borbely

Related topics:Boston TownUnited Counties League