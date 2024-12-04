Derby delight for 'magnificent' Boston Town

Fraser Bayliss scored his first league goals for three months at Harrowby - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

Fraser Bayliss returned to scoring form as Boston Town claimed an outstanding 5-1 derby victory away at Harrowby on Tuesday night.

He helped himself to two goals - his first in the league for three months - as did Harry Limb, with Lucas Dakin chipping in with the other one.

The Arrows had been one of the league's form teams, having won six and drawn one of seven games until they lost to Lincoln United on Saturday.

They started brightly enough against the Poachers, but the visitors knocked the stuffing out of them with two quick goals - one each from Limb and Bayliss

Harrowby, who had earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, pulled one back after the break but Dakin pounced to restore the two-goal lead.

Bayliss and Limb both doubled their personal tallies in the final quarter to seal a dominant win.

Speaking to Martyn Hallam after the final whistle, manager Chris Funnell hailed it as a "magnificent performance".

"They did what I asked for down to an absolute tee," he said.

"I can't say anything but positive words about every single one of them. I thought everyone was superb."

On Saturday (7 December) Boston Town are at home to Hucknall Town in the league. Kick-off is 3pm and the latest 100 Club draw will take place after the final whistle. As usual, there will be live commentary from Lincolnshire Non-League Radio.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Hudson, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Dakin (Beeson), Maddison, Nuttell (Burdass), Limb, Bayliss (Millar); unused sub: Borbely