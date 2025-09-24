Derby draw is enough to send Boston Town top of the league

Matt Cotton slides it home to give Boston Town a 1-0 lead - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town moved to the top of the table as they extended their unbeaten league run to 7 games.

But after the avalanche of 14 goals in their previous 2 matches, this 1-1 draw away to Deeping Rangers was something of a damp squib.

The encounter rarely hit the heights you'd expect from a local derby, but the Poachers players put in a real shift to earn their point.

Manager Chris Funnell brought in stand-in keeper Phil McGann for his debut to replace the missing Travis Portas, while Harry Limb and Luke Wilson, who've both had length injury lay-offs, were on the bench.

After an uneventful first half, Matt Cotton continued his sensational run of form by sliding home after 59 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

He's now scored in every one of his last 6 appearances.

But Rangers hit back with a quarter of an hour to go to make sure they shared the spoils.

It was Boston Town's first dropped points since they were beaten by Wisbech in July. But the draw was enough to see them leapfrog above Kimberley MW and Newark Town on goal difference.

On Saturday (27 September), they're at home to Melton Town. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.

Town: McGann, Worthington, Smith, Tate, Ford, Hudson, Bayliss, Priestley (Zaluzinskis), Gibbons (Graves), Gurney (Nuttell), Cotton; unused subs: Limb, Wilson