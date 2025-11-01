Desperados win top of the table clash at bowls club

Winning Desperados rink, with Colin Louth, Dave Allen and Denise Froggatt

The stand-out match last week in Boston Indoor Bowls Club’s Evening League was the top of the table clash between the pace setters in Cammacks Division Two, Hotspurs and Desperados.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was closely contested on both rinks, finally ending 4-2 to Desperados, moving them up to within one point of leaders Hotspurs. Rob Druce fell 11-15 behind but finished strongly to win one rink 18-15 for Hotspurs after scoring seven shots in the last three ends. Hotspurs steadily created a 12-7 advantage on the other rink, but Colin Louth for Desperados took the next eight ends to claim the game 17-12, ensuring the shot aggregate for two extra points.

In the Orchard Health Group First Division, Holland Fen and Invaders both had 6-0 wins to move them further ahead at the top of the table. Holland Fen beat Parthians 22-16 for Chris Gill and 18-15 for Martin Tomlin. Invaders faced Breakaways, Scott Whyers dominating his game to win 20-8, while Rod West had to recover from 5-11 and 9-14 down to win 16-14 with a strong finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynamics moved into third after beating Nomads 4-2, albeit getting the extras for shot aggregate by just one shot. Once again, Graham Wilkinson’s rink won convincingly, by 23-13 this week, having started the game well to be 14-0 up. The other rink was close until Mel Maddison ensured a good finish to win 17-8 for Nomads.

Hotspurs rink of Wayne Smith, Rob Druce and Scot Gray after winning 18-15

A40 took all the points off Strollers, moving them up to fifth, with Strollers slipping to fourth. Jean Cammack’s rink was in total control to lead 17-0, eventually winning 25-8. The other rink was close at 12-12 before Sue Hoyles ensured the win 17-13.

Royal Mail beat IBC 6-0, their best result of the season. Keith Sharp’s rink came back from 8-13 to take the last five ends to win 18-13. Carly Morris trailed 1-9, but then dominated the game to win 19-15.

Andy Reeson skipped his Optimists’ rink to win 20-8 against Golfers, the other rink going to Graham Scarboro for Golfers, 19-12, for 2 points. Optimists are now eighth in the table, with Golfers ninth and just one point between them and Royal Mail in eleventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to Cammacks Division Two, a new team is now third after Vectors had a good 5-1 win over Woodpeckers. Kevin Rockall’s rink led throughout to win 17-11. Colin Heppenstall’s rink had the edge over Woodpeckers, leading 12-8, but Richard Cullen ensured the rink was tied at 12-12 giving Woodpeckers one point.

Burtons are equal on points with Vectors but with a poorer shot aggregate after beating Central 4-2. Chris Hill’s rink had a comprehensive victory 34-5. David Boyne claimed 2 points for Central with a 19-15 win.

Vikings found some form to take 6 points off Shipmates and go into sixth place, with Clare Britchford’s rink winning 24-11 and John Stray’s holding on to win 15-14.

Kingfishers beat Amateurs 6-0 to move up four places to seventh, with Ian Pryke’s rink winning 26-5 and Brian Hardy’s 15-14.