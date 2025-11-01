Desperados win top of the table clash at bowls club
The match was closely contested on both rinks, finally ending 4-2 to Desperados, moving them up to within one point of leaders Hotspurs. Rob Druce fell 11-15 behind but finished strongly to win one rink 18-15 for Hotspurs after scoring seven shots in the last three ends. Hotspurs steadily created a 12-7 advantage on the other rink, but Colin Louth for Desperados took the next eight ends to claim the game 17-12, ensuring the shot aggregate for two extra points.
In the Orchard Health Group First Division, Holland Fen and Invaders both had 6-0 wins to move them further ahead at the top of the table. Holland Fen beat Parthians 22-16 for Chris Gill and 18-15 for Martin Tomlin. Invaders faced Breakaways, Scott Whyers dominating his game to win 20-8, while Rod West had to recover from 5-11 and 9-14 down to win 16-14 with a strong finish.
Dynamics moved into third after beating Nomads 4-2, albeit getting the extras for shot aggregate by just one shot. Once again, Graham Wilkinson’s rink won convincingly, by 23-13 this week, having started the game well to be 14-0 up. The other rink was close until Mel Maddison ensured a good finish to win 17-8 for Nomads.
A40 took all the points off Strollers, moving them up to fifth, with Strollers slipping to fourth. Jean Cammack’s rink was in total control to lead 17-0, eventually winning 25-8. The other rink was close at 12-12 before Sue Hoyles ensured the win 17-13.
Royal Mail beat IBC 6-0, their best result of the season. Keith Sharp’s rink came back from 8-13 to take the last five ends to win 18-13. Carly Morris trailed 1-9, but then dominated the game to win 19-15.
Andy Reeson skipped his Optimists’ rink to win 20-8 against Golfers, the other rink going to Graham Scarboro for Golfers, 19-12, for 2 points. Optimists are now eighth in the table, with Golfers ninth and just one point between them and Royal Mail in eleventh.
Back to Cammacks Division Two, a new team is now third after Vectors had a good 5-1 win over Woodpeckers. Kevin Rockall’s rink led throughout to win 17-11. Colin Heppenstall’s rink had the edge over Woodpeckers, leading 12-8, but Richard Cullen ensured the rink was tied at 12-12 giving Woodpeckers one point.
Burtons are equal on points with Vectors but with a poorer shot aggregate after beating Central 4-2. Chris Hill’s rink had a comprehensive victory 34-5. David Boyne claimed 2 points for Central with a 19-15 win.
Vikings found some form to take 6 points off Shipmates and go into sixth place, with Clare Britchford’s rink winning 24-11 and John Stray’s holding on to win 15-14.
Kingfishers beat Amateurs 6-0 to move up four places to seventh, with Ian Pryke’s rink winning 26-5 and Brian Hardy’s 15-14.