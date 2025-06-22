Dessoy records seventh place at Snetterton

Harrison Dessoy

Harrison Dessoy, on the Louth based PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660, rode to seventh place in a closely fought race at Snetterton in round four of the 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championship on Sunday to remain in second place in the overall rider standings.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After qualifying Dessoy said: “we had a solid session this morning, fifth on the grid but not gonna lie, it’s been a bit of a puzzle since free practice yesterday but we found some rhythm just in time for qualifying and got the good vibes back on the bike. Huge shoutout to the PHR crew! They are absolute legends for keeping things rolling despite the curveballs. Tomorrow’s looking hot but I’m feeling confident we can cook up something special.”

With only one race this weekend Dessoy needed put in a strong performance to maintain his second place in the championship and started the race from the middle of the second row in fifth place. He was unfortunate to get a bad start when the lights went out and completed the first lap in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On lap two he passed Rhys Stevenson and moved up a place to fifth but the leading group of three had already pulled out a significant lead and were going to be difficult to catch.

Harrison Dessoy in race action at Snetterton

Dessoy was involved in a race long battle and fighting for fourth place through the remainder of the 11 lap affair with Ferre Fleerackers, Casey O’Gorman and Asher Durham with positions being frequently exchanged between the four.

On lap six Dessoy was up to fourth and leading the group but Fleerackers responded and took the position back once again. One lap later and he was back to fourth but O’Gorman came from nowhere and passed both Fleerackers and Dessoy in one move.

Dessoy was stood up in the middle of Wilson by Fleerackers and demoted to sixth on lap eight and two laps later Durham made a pass stick and left Dessoy to finish the final lap in seventh position. It was a great race between the four riders but sadly not quite the outcome that Dessoy wanted although, with the 12 points awarded for seventh place, he had done enough to retain his second position in the overall rider standings on 76 points just 24 away from championship leader Kas Beekmans.

The next two rounds are at Knockhill in Scotland over the weekend of July 5/6.