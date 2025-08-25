Dessoy wins at Cadwell Park

Harrison Dessoy takes win at cadwell

Harrison Dessoy on the Louth-based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Triumph Daytona 660 recorded a commanding win in round seven of the Pirelli National Sportbike championship at Cadwell Park on Monday to retain his second place in the series and reduce the gap to the championship lead down to 52 points.

After securing his first win in the series at Thruxton two weeks ago and then taking second place at Assen in the IDM Sportbike championship last Sunday, Dessoy was eager to do well at the team’s local track of Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

After qualifying in second place on Sunday, Dessoy was anxious to do well at Cadwell and with championship leader Kas Beekmans forced out with injury after an earlier crash and pole setter Ash Barnes suffering a first lap crash his task was made somewhat easier.

As the lights went out Dessoy got a good start and was running in second place on the first lap before passing Fenton Seabright for the race lead on lap two. As the race unfolded Dessoy began to pull clear of the pack and established a 3.8 second lead by the half way stage at six laps distance.

With Dessoy well clear in the lead the race was on behind him for the remaining podium positions but with five riders all fighting for position Dessoy was able to extend his lead even further and crossed the finish line some 8.1 seconds ahead of Asher Durham and Fenton Seabright.

An ecstatic Harrison Dessoy said: “That was a great race for me. I knew I had the pace to stick with Ash Barnes and was looking forward to a great battle with him in the race but then he was unfortunate to crash on the first lap. I have to give a huge thank-you to my team, Peter, Leon, Micky, Spencer and everyone else for putting a superb bike under me. To get such a fantastic result here at Cadwell in front of a huge crowd has been brilliant. I have managed to reduce the gap for the championship, Its not perhaps the way I would have wanted though with Kas Beekmans being out injured, I wish him well and hope he can be back for Donington.”

The next round is at Donington Park over the weekend of September 5/7.