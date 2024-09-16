Differing weather condidtions hit G&S Racing Kawasaki riders at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki riders Asher Durham and Jorel Boerboom returned to Oulton Park for round nine of the British Supersport championship last weekend where differing weather conditions played their part in the results.

Both riders took full advantage of the free practice and qualifying sessions to familiarise themselves with the technical Cheshire circuit and started the first race from rows nine and 10.

Asher Durham anticipated the lights well at the start of Saturday’s Sprint race and made up three places on the opening lap. He then passed his team mate one lap later to chase after Michael Dunlop who he passed on lap three to move up into 19th position.

Asher Dirham in action at Oulton Park

But just as he was poised to catch the next group of riders the red flag halted the race because of a crash and a result called at eight laps distance with Durham awarded 19th position.

Jorel Boerboom began the race well and was up to 21st of the second lap. He too passed Dunlop on lap five and was circulating in 20th position when the red flag halted further progress.

Sunday morning brought heavy and persistent rain which caused racing to be delayed for over an hour and a half but eventually it stopped and the track was deemed suitable for racing.

By the time the Supersport riders took to their grid positions the track was not so wet and both riders had been fast enough in the first race to be awarded a better grid position for the start of the Feature race with Durham and Boerboom side by side on grid eight.

Boerboom got a fantastic start making up eight places at the start and moving up as far as 16th in the early laps. He was battling for position within a group of riders with positions changing within the group on every lap.

It all came to a head on the penultimate lap when a rider fell right into his path at Druids leaving him nowhere to go and he went down uninjured, his race over through no fault of his own.

Durham wasn't as quick to anticipate the lights and was down in 21st place on the opening lap. He had an ongoing battle with Harry Truelove who he eventually shook off before beginning his move upfield. He made it up to 17th on lap 10 of 12 but was too far away from the riders ahead to make any impact and crossed the finish line in 17th place.