Difficult weekend for G&S Racing at Donington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a difficult weekend for G&S Racing Kawasaki in round three of the Quattro Group British Supersport championship at Donington Park.

It was a difficult weekend for G&S Racing Kawasaki in round three of the Quattro Group British Supersport championship at Donington Park.

No points scored this weekend in this highly competitive class but a strong performance for Jorel Boerboom who was the highest placed of the three riders with a 16th and 17th place in the two races. Starting from row six in the Sprint race the Dutch rider had a good run through the midfielders to cross the finish line in 16th place. In the feature race on Sunday he started from row eight and came through to finish in a strong 17th place just outside the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asher Durham started race one from the 10th row and fought his way through the field to take the chequered flag in19th position. Race two he once again started from the 10th row and was beginning to make his move forward making up five places on the opening lap. On lap three he was up to 22nd but was unfortunate to suffer a front end crash at Melbourne on lap four, his race over.

Sam Laffin in action at Donington

Sam Laffins completed his qualifying for a sixth row start to the first race and made great progress up to 16th on the opening lap. He had the pace for a points finish but it wasn't to be. He suffered a crash at Melbourne on lap four, losing the front and sliding over the grass unhurt. Because of the non finish he was placed on row 13 in 37th place for the feature race and had an enormous task to make progress up into the points. But he battled on to make up an amazing 18 places to take the flag in 19th position.