Disappointment for members of Boston Indoor Bowls Club

Winners of the Easter Tournament, Steve, Margaret and Matthew Wilkinson with sponsor Stuart Griffiths of Boston Blinds

The ladies representing Boston Indoor Bowls Club played in the county final of the Trudy Bates competition at Horncastle recently against the ladies from Louth, the first time for several years that they have qualified for the final.

The aggregate score across the four rinks was close throughout, with Louth taking the title 80-72 after having the better finish.

While disappointed with the final result, Boston’s team can be pleased with their season’s efforts in reaching the final as champions in the south of the county, having won six of the eight games played in the round robin league between October and February against Lincoln, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford. Louth qualified by virtue of winning their round of matches in the north.

Boston’s rinks were skipped by Sandra Tebbs, the captain, Helen Butler, Sue Simpson-Shaw and Carol Dowse. Sandra Tebbs won her game 26-19 and Carol Dowse won 19-15, the other rinks losing 17-20 and 10-26.

Scott Whyers & Sandra Tebbs (front) with Rob Druce, Howard Williams, Jackie Higgs and Jackie Ward

With the indoor season drawing to a close, there was a second bowls-cricket event for the season on a recent Saturday evening, attracting a full house of 48 bowlers arranged into 12 teams of four. Sponsored by Ian and Sandra Tebbs, and organised on the night by Scott Whyers with help from Nathan Dunnington and Liam Reeson, the teams played three games each to qualify for the knockout stages. Games were won by adding to their own score by bowling to a target, while also reducing their opponent’s score by bowling to hit their stumps.

The winners were the team of Rob Druce and Howard Williams with two relatively new bowlers, Jackie Ward and Jackie Higgs. They won a close-fought final 30-28 with the last bowl of the game requiring three to draw and actually scoring five for victory. The runners-up were the team of Janet Woods, Tony Collingwood, Alan Richardson and Paul Flatters. Third place went to Malc Hilton, Julie Coulson, Carol Nundy and Scott Whyers who won the play-off for third 33-22.

Easter Monday saw 24 teams from Boston and around the county compete in an Open 3-Wood Triples Tournament, generously sponsored by Boston Blinds and the club’s Bonus Ball. Three games each were played during the day, scoring one point for each end won in a game and four more for winning the game.

The Wilkinson family – Margaret and Steve with son Matthew - from the Boston Indoor club were the overall winners with 31 pts and a shot aggregate of +19. They had three impressive wins against good opposition with match scores of 9-5, 11-3 and 11-3.

Boston’s Trudy Bates finalists playing the final at Horncastle

Runners-up were a Lincoln-based trio of David Poole, A.Elkington and B.Chaukwell, just behind with 30 points and +19 from three identical wins of 10-4.

In third place came Colin Louth from Boston playing with Lincoln bowlers Waylon Clarke and Kevin Lewis on 29 points and +27, who lost their first game 5-9, but then had two big wins, 11-2 and 13-1.