Division 1's top teams have a good week at Boston bowling club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holland Fen’s opponents, Parthians, played well for the second week running but ended up with nothing to show for their efforts. Ron Moore’s rink battled to keep the score close, Holland Fen having a three-shot lead with three ends to go, but a good finish from Alex Tomlin’s bowlers saw them win 28-16.

On the other rink, Parthians were also only three shots down at the half-way point before Les Feary’s team pulled away decisively to win 26-13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invaders beat fifth-placed Nomads on both rinks. Initially close on Ian Tebbs’ rink, they gradually pulled ahead to win 18-11. Scott Whyers’ rink, with Nathan Dunnington and Sandra Tebbs in support, was in ruthless form as they controlled the game and won 22-5.

IBC rink of Dennis Ellis, Dave Gill and Bunny Reeson having won 21-20 against Royal Mail

Strollers took all the spoils against Burtons. The score on Clare Britchford’s rink was tied at 15-15 after 14 ends but, when Strollers then changed their playing order, they dominated the rest of the game, the final score being 32-17.

Strollers took the other rink 20-11, finishing more strongly over the final ends to ensure victory.

The most competitive game in either division saw IBC with skip Dave Gill beat Royal Mail 21-20 on the final end, Royal Mail having caught up to be 20-20 after trailing 20-8. The other rink went to IBC 20-11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A40, who are in sixth spot, beat Dynamics convincingly 22-9 on Sue Hoyles’ rink, and also won 17-14 on Bill Exton’s after coming back from 3-10 behind at eight ends.

The game between Golfers and Breakaways ended 3-3 in two closely contested rinks. For Golfers, Graham Scarboro’s rink was victorious 17-13, while for Breakaways, Neil Harrison’s won 16-12.

Seven points now separate the top three teams in the Cammacks Second Division, with Hotspurs top, Optimists second and Desperados third.

Desperados faced Hotspurs and won 5-1, winning Adan Hodgson’s rink in convincing fashion, 26-13. The second rink was drawn 11-11, Hotspurs coming back from being 6-11 down with five ends to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Optimists beat Vectors 4-2, with Dave Richardson’s rink, Lucy Allerton and Petra Wood in support, leading 14-0 very quickly and eventually winning 23-6. Vectors took the other rink 15-8, starting well and building their lead steadily, for Eric Blissett, Harry Allerton and skip Kevin Rockall.

Vikings and Kingfishers played out two close games, Vikings winning 4-2 with a net shot difference of one. John Millership’s rink was 18-10 ahead and held on to win 19-16. David Richardson for Kingfishers won 13-11 having led for most of the game.

Amateurs and Shipmates contested two competitive games, Amateurs winning both for 6-0. Mick Greet’s rink came back from 8-12 to win 14-13 at the end. Trevor Coulson’s rink won the final ends to go 13-11.