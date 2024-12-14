Division One leaders pulling away at Boston Indoor Bowls Club

Top winning Holland Fen rink against IBC, with Keith Tointon, Chris Gill and Martin Tomlin

With one round of matches still to go before the Christmas break at Boston Indoor Bowls Club, Invaders and Holland Fen both had 6-0 wins to confirm their positions at the top of the Orchard Health Group First Division in the Evening League.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invaders lead the table on 73 points, Holland Fen have 70, with third-placed IBC another 16 points back.

Invaders beat Dynamics, Rod West’s rink being in control from the off to win 23-10. Scott Whyers’ rink was still tied at 7-7 after 9 ends but then Invaders dominated the scoring to run out 25-13 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland Fen were at their ruthless best against IBC, who themselves bowled well despite the scoreline on both rinks suggesting otherwise. Martin Tomlin with lead Keith Tointon and pin Chris Gill overwhelmed their opponents to take the game 45-1, while Ian Clark, Les Feary and Alex Tomlin were almost as good to win 30-4.

A40 moved into fourth spot after claiming 2 points off Royal Mail, who are tenth, by snatching the lead on Sue Hoyles’ rink to win 15-14 having trailed 5-12. Geoff Taylor skipped the other rink to win 17-11 and take four points for Royal Mail.

Breakaways were convincing winners against Golfers, five places above them, for all 6 points. Nick Whitmore’s rink bowled well together to win 33-9 while Mark Brown’s won 20-11 after a finely balanced start. Golfers are now fifth, while Breakaways moved up one place to eighth.

Strollers against Parthians was closely fought to the very last end on both rinks, Strollers eventually winning 5-1, leaving them equal on points with Golfers. Paul Flatters’ rink was 14-18 behind but managed to win 20-18, while Ron Moore’s Parthians rink tied their game 16-16 with a storming finish after trailing 5-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nomads beat Hotspurs 6-0, leaving them eleventh and twelfth in the table, with Mel Maddison winning 17-14 and Karl Pick 15-11.

With leaders Optimists having a bye this week in Cammacks Division Two, Burtons and Desperados in second and third both had 6-0 wins to narrow the gap behind them.

Burtons took on Woodpeckers, Dave Allen’s rink winning 20-6 after a closely fought start and Chris Hill 15-7, having trailed 0-5 initially. Burtons are just one point behind Optimists.

Desperados were too good against bottom side Shipmates, John Melless winning 30-8 and Dean Harris 27-7, leaving them 3 points behind Burtons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mid-table clash between Vikings and Amateurs saw Amateurs win 4-2, moving them above Vikings by one point as a result. Jeff Homewood’s rink, with Trevor Coulson and Julie Coulson supporting, controlled the game and ran out 23-10 winners. For Vikings, Mick Elley, Claire Britchford and sub Andy Warne won a close game 16-12.

Vectors had a good 6-0 win against Phantoms, three places higher, Colin Heppenstall‘s rink winning 19-17 and Kevin Rockall’s 18-13, moving them up one place to eighth.

Central are now seventh and tied on points with Vectors after beating Kingfishers 6-0, with David Boyne’s rink winning 15-13 and Sandra Copeland’s 15-8.