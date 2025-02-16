Dominant Boston Town seal big win in South Lincolnshire derby

Manager Chris Funnell debriefs his squad on the pitch at full time!

The highly anticipated South Lincolnshire Derby did not disappoint as Boston Town delivered a dominant performance, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory over Wisbech Town at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

With both teams desperate for three points—Boston chasing playoff security and Wisbech battling to escape the drop—it was a clash full of intensity and drama.

The game got off to a blistering start, and it wasn’t long before the Poachers seized the advantage. Harry Limb, in sensational form, calmly slotted the ball past the Wisbech goalkeeper to give Boston an early lead.

Wisbech attempted to respond, but stand-in keeper James Leverton stood tall, producing a string of key saves to deny the visitors.

Limb continued his rampant display, doubling his tally on the half-hour mark with another clinical finish to put Boston firmly in control.

As the first half drew to a close, it was a largely uneventful affair aside from Limb’s brilliance, and the Poachers took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the break.

The second half began in much the same way as the first, with Boston’s relentless build-up play proving too much for Wisbech’s defense. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when they conceded a penalty 15 minutes into the half.

Harry Limb confidently stepped up, placing the ball on the spot, taking a few strides back, and coolly dispatching his hat-trick goal into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0.

Boston’s attacking momentum continued, and a free kick into the box led to a collision between Pierce Hudson and Jordan Nuttell as they both challenged for the ball. Although Nuttell won the header, both players needed treatment after a clash of heads.

In a moment of almost comedic drama, Harry Limb unleashed a shot that looked destined to hit the back of the net, only for Nuttell to accidentally flick the ball off the line in an attempt to finish it himself, leaving the crowd in disbelief.

Boston's dominance remained unchecked, and center-half Luke Wilson added a fourth with a thunderous strike from the edge of the penalty area.

But the Poachers weren’t done yet. Harry Limb capped off a memorable performance with his fourth goal of the afternoon, smashing home Boston’s fifth to put the game well and truly beyond doubt.

In the final minutes, Boston opted to run down the clock, not at the corner flag but with controlled possession on the halfway line—a true testament to their dominance.

The referee’s whistle brought an end to the South Lincolnshire Derby, and Boston emerged victorious with a comprehensive 5-0 win.

Boston Town will be back in action next Saturday as they travel to face Newark & Sherwood United.