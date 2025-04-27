Double podium for Jenkins at Brands Hatch

Jenkins #167 in close company at Brands Hatch

After recording three podium finishes at Snetterton in the opening round of the No Limits 600 Cup championship last month, Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins travelled to Brands Hatch at the weekend and came away with a fourth, second and third place.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After qualifying in fourth position Jenkins began the first of three races at Brands Hatch from a second row grid position. After a red flag on the opening lap the grid was reformed and Jenkins settled into fourth place. He was overtaken by Kenneth Macleod on lap four and crossed the finish line just 0.096s behind Stuart Parker. But in a twist of fate one rider was withdrawn from the results which elevated Jenkins back to fourth place.

Jenkins started the second race from the front row and got the hole shot into Paddock Hill but was swiftly overtaken by Macleod and Parker. The top three pulled away from the pack and established a healthy gap of over 10s. Despite being very close to Parker and showing him his front wheel on a couple of occasions Jenkins was unable to make a pass until lap 10 of 12 when, on the run to Sterlings he made a pass stick. He maintained his position to the finish line to claim second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting the final race from the front row Jenkins settled into fourth place. The top four extended their lead over the rest of the field with Jenkins focusing in reeling in Goodings for third place. As the race wore on he got closer and closer and was just a tenth away from him on lap seven. But Goodings then crashed out of the race causing the red flag to bring things to an early end and Jenkins was awarded third place.

Jenkins said: “its been a hectic weekend with red flags etc but I have come through unscathed and picked up three strong results. Thanks to all my sponsors and supporters for their help again this weekend I could not do this without them. Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, JC Electrical Lincs Ltd, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Little Red Engine, HMT Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres Ltd, Morris Lubricants, SBS brakes, Hoco Parts B.V., John & Anne, Lee Jenkins.”