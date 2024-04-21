Double podium for world champions at LeMans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reigning World Sidecar Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement got their new campaign off to a good start when they rode to a second and third place in the opening round of the 2024 FIM World Sidecar Championship at LeMans in France on Saturday.

The two time World champions from North Kelsey Near Market Rasen completed their free practice in third position and were third in qualifying to start the first of their two races from a front row grid position alongside pole sitters, Schlosser/Schmidt and second placed Payne/Rousseau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being windy and dull at least the rain stayed away for the first race and as the lights went out the top two outfits got the jump on Ellis and Clement who also had the Christie brothers trying to pass them at the first corner. but they held their ground and chased after Schlosser/Schmidt putting their nose cone ahead into the chicane on lap two, although they were unable to make their move stick and had to give way.

Ellis and Clement in Action at LeMans

Payne/Rousseau had a solid lead with Schlosser/Schmidt chasing after them leaving Ellis and Clement to fight it out with Wyssen/Salmon for third place. The two outfits continually exchanged places through the next few laps until Wyssen encountered a problem with the steering and retired out of the race.

This left Ellis and Clement clear in third place, although the Christie brothers were not far behind and looking to take their third place away. But Ellis was able to retain his position and crossed the finish line in third place 0.429s ahead of the Christies.

On Sunday the sun was out but it was still windy as the riders took their places on the grid for the start of the 18 lap feature race. As the race got underway it was Schlosser who had his nose in front from Payne and Ellis. But it was very close and one lap later Payne had the lead with Schlosser withEllis and the Christie brothers in hot pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top four had pulled a gap from the pursuing pack and it soon became obvious that Payne had a problem as he was being caught by the other three outfits. By lap 12 Payne had dropped down the field and eventually retired with an electrical problem which left Schlosser in the lead with Ellis in close company. Christie had lost touch and it was a two horse race to the flag with Schlosser taking the win just 1.2s ahead of Ellis with Christie 7.6s away in third place.

Ellis and Clement leave Le Mans with a double podium finish under their belts, second place in the rider standings and a smile on their faces after a productive weekend in France.