Double World Sidecar Champions begin their 2025 campaign

Ellis and Clement testing in France

North Kelsey’s double World sidecar champions, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement are finally back in action after a long and busy winter of preparing their new outfit.

Last weekend they travelled to the Vigeant circuit in France to complete a shakedown test with the F1 outfit at the traditional Eckart Training event ahead of the first round of the 2025 World Sidecar championship round.

Emmanuelle Clement commented: “We have been kept busy this closed season preparing a brand new sidecar and although we didn’t have the weather we wanted in France, overall we are happy with our test and left the circuit with a smile on our faces. We still have a bit of work to do but we are already motivated and excited to get back on our outfit.

“As the season begins we would like to thank our sponsors who keep us going on our journey year after year, our families for their valuable help and support, our loyal fans always there to bring a smile and a special thank you to Perillat Simon for the great work and his help in the development of the chassis; the LCR is in good hands.”

The opening round of the FIM World Sidecar Championship takes place over the Easter weekend of April 18/20 with an 11 lap Sprint race on Friday followed by an 18 lap feature race on Saturday.