Dramatic final ends see A40 triumph over near neighbours in Boston Indoor Bowls League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sue Hoyles’ rink started well to lead 13-4, then watched as Parthians dominated scoring to get a one-shot lead at 16-17, but scores of 2 shots, then 5 shots, on the final two ends gave them the win 23-17. On the other rink, Bill Exton was 11-19 behind but managed to finish scoring 3, then 5, to draw level at 19-19 in a game where hope of getting a point had almost gone.

The top three sides in the table all had 6-0 wins. Holland Fen beat Breakaways 31-10 and 28-7, dominating the scoring on both rinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invaders took all the points off the side in fourth, IBC, with Scott Whyers winning 26-13 and Rod West 18-12.

Winning Nomads rink, Keith Wilson, Kate Maddison and skip Mel Maddison

Strollers were made to work hard against Royal Mail, eventually winning 22-8 on Andy Warne’s rink, having been 12-8 ahead with five ends to go, and 16-7 on the other, where skip Paul Flatters kept Royal Mail at bay to ensure Strollers won.

Nomads beat bottom side, Burtons, 6-0, Mel Maddison’s rink, with Kate Maddison and Keith Wilson in support, winning 24-9 and Chris Starsmeare’s rink winning 18-12.

Dynamics, eleventh, took on Golfers, tenth, winning 4-2. Graham Wilkinson, with Seamus Rooney and Don Williams, were ahead from the start to win 18-11. Bob Tingey’s rink won a close match 16-10 for Golfers, finishing well to secure victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The battle for points at the top of Cammacks Second Division is becoming intense as we approach the final weeks of the Evening League campaign. There were 6-0 wins for the leaders Hotspurs against Amateurs, sixth, and for Vikings against Central, leaving them in fourth and fifth respectively in the table.

Mike Nelson’s Hotspurs rink built a 19-7 lead very quickly, then protected it as Amateurs cut the deficit slightly towards the end, to leave the score 22-14. Amateurs started the other rink well to be 11-5 ahead, but Hotspurs have learnt to be resilient and came back to win 17-13.

John Stray’s rink was always in charge for Vikings and won comfortably 25-9. Victory on the second rink was hard fought, with a four on the last end from Doug Staples securing the win 16-13.

Third side Desperados shared the points with Woodpeckers, seventh. John Melles’ rink won 17-15 for Desperados and Kelvin Hallam’s 15-13 for Woodpeckers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shipmates beat Phantoms 6-0 and have now moved above Kingfishers on points in the table. Both rinks won 24-10, leading from the start, for skips Walter Parker and Ian Drury.