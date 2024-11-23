Dramatic results lead the way in bowls club top division

Winning Breakaways skips against Strollers, Mark Brown and Nick Whitmore

The start of the second round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw dramatic results at both ends of the Orchard Health Group First Division table.

Leaders Holland Fen suffered at the hands of A40, who beat them on both rinks to take all the points. The rink of Brian Fairweather, Pauline Atkin and Sue Hoyles were trailing 5-12 after nine ends but came back strongly to level, then win, the game 21-19 on the last end. Likewise, Jean Cammack’s rink trailed 3-11 before dominating the second half to win 16-13.

At the other end of the table, Breakaways and Strollers met, having struggled so far to find the form of previous campaigns. Breakaways dominated both rinks to get two good results and six points. Mark Brown, with Jan Currie and Anne Jackson, bowled well throughout to win 22-6, while Carol Dowse, Elaine Edmonds and Nick Whitmore were too strong and won 22-11.

Invaders are now top of the table by one point after beating Nomads 5-1. Ian Tebbs and Mel Maddison drew their game 17-17, but Invaders started with a hotshot and scored a five late in the game, while Nomads won almost twice as many ends as their opponents. Scott Whyers’ rink won 31-8.

IBC beat Royal Mail 4-2, Steve Skelton’s rink winning 18-13. Royal Mail took the other rink 16-15 after a close game, making four on the last end to grab the win.

The mid-table clash between Parthians and Golfers saw Parthians win 5-1 and claim the shot aggregate by one shot. Ron Moore’s rink was ahead until the penultimate end and needed two shots on the last end to win 15-14. Ian Drury and Richard Keeling’s game ended 16-16, but Golfers had led 15-6 with four ends to go until a strong finish saw Parthians catch them.

Dynamics proved to be too strong for Hotspurs, Graham Wilkinson’s rink winning 23-11 and Ken Burr’s 19-9.

The top of Cammacks Division Two has become clearer after the latest round of results with Optimists and Burtons both getting 6-0 wins to leave them in first and second, with Burtons now eight above Vikings in third.

Optimists played Shipmates and were in control of both rinks, Andrew Reeson winning 31-4 and Liam Reeson 26-15.

Burtons met Vectors, Chris Hill’s rink building gradually towards the win 18-13. Dave Bailey’s rink, with Gordon Neal and Dave Allen, were way too strong for their opponents, winning 45-4, including a hotshot on the penultimate end.

Kingfishers beat third-placed Vikings 4-2, Scott Gray’s rink winning 24-9, a big enough margin to ensure the extras for shot aggregate. John Millership’s Vikings rink took the other game 20-9.

Mid-table pair, Amateurs and Central, met, with Amateurs taking 4 points. Mick Greet’s rink won convincingly, 27-10, with Sandra Copeland winning the other 16-12 for Central.

Phantoms beat Woodpeckers 4-2 in two close games. Pete Brummitt’s rink won 17-12. Richard Cullen skipped the other rink and won 15-14 having led the game throughout.