Driest conditions in 70 years put sports pitches in Lincolnshire under pressure

Dry sports pitch

The Grounds Management Association (GMA) is urging schools, sports clubs and grassroots grounds teams in Lincolnshire to access free expert support – as continued dry weather makes it difficult to maintain safe and usable playing surfaces.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 has seen the driest start to a year across England since the 1950s, with a quarter of the country’s rivers currently classified as exceptionally low. The Environment Agency has also warned of potential water shortages.

Dry, compacted soil makes pitch maintenance harder – and increases the risk of injuries, particularly in sports like cricket, football, rugby union and rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMA is the organisation dedicated to helping schools and grassroots sports clubs across England and Wales maintain and improve their pitches.

The GMA’s Tom Rowley, one of the leading pitch experts in the country, says: “From school fields to community football, rugby and cricket pitches, dry conditions are making it really difficult to maintain safe and playable surfaces. It requires more time, more effort and more expertise. These pitches are the lifeblood of local sport – and the teams that look after them, many of whom are volunteers, are under real pressure.

“We want people to know that support is available. Our online resources are free and full of practical advice on minimising the effects of dry weather and maintaining safe, playable surfaces. When working in hot conditions, it’s really important to take care of yourself, so we also provide personal safety tips for grounds teams.”

The GMA’s top tips for dealing with very dry pitches

Limiting the effects of drought

Dry pitches don’t absorb water well. If conditions allow and the pitch isn’t too hard, use aeration to help water penetrate the soil and maximise absorption when rain does fall. Deep spiking, sarel rolling, slitting and other shallow forms of aeration can be beneficial.

Use water efficiently – only water the areas that really need it (like the cricket pitch). Limit evaporation by watering at cooler times of the day, for instance the evening.

If you’ve got access to them, covers can help conserve ground moisture. But be mindful – there is potential for disease if covers are left on too long.

Don’t mow if growth has already stalled. If the grass does need cutting, increase the cut height – longer grass absorbs more moisture.

Creating a safe surface for games

Avoid brushing, scarification and fertilisation – these can stress the grass more and create long-term damage.

If mowing, do so early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler to reduce stress on the turf.

Inspect carefully for surface cracks – these can be hazardous and make pitches unsafe for play.

Know when to rest the pitch – if it’s extremely hard it may not be safe, postponing may be necessary.