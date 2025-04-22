Easter double delights Gainsborough Trinity after win at Guiseley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-form Gainsborough Trinity made it an Easter Bank Holiday double, with a 2-0 victory over promotion-chasing Guiseley at Nethermoor on Monday.

First half goals came from Declan Howe from the spot after being dragged down on 18 minutes and Lewis Butroidfour minutes later from Howe’s assist in an outstanding opening period.

Trinity then produced a professional second half performance to restrict Guiseley as David Robson picked up his second clean sheet in three games, both against sides in the play-off mix.

Boss Russ Wilcox praised his side, who made it three wins on the spin, for finding different ways to win.

Trinity supporters out in numbers at Guiseley on Easter Monday

The surface and conditions were made light work of by a side who pressed and harried, looked good on the ball, and were better in and out of possession than their higher-placed opponents

“It has been a terrific three days, with massive credit again going to the group,” said Wilcox. “We have found momentum and were very professional. We went out with the same 11 and were outstanding in the first and efficient in the second. We played the pitch well and found different ways to get a result.

“We went a bit longer, picked up second balls and played in the right areas.

“We scored twice and Lewis Butroid got his 12th of the season from midfield.

“It’s all about the team performance from 1-11, there’s not a bad performance out there. Bailey and Curtis have come on and given us a bit more legs, but I thought we were comfortable.

“Robbo didn’t have much to do - he dealt with a couple of crosses and kicked well. It was just a really positive performance.”

“You have to take a deep breath and reflect, playing nearly 60 games. “Wherever we end up, it has been an incredible ride. It’s a great feeling to be in charge of this group with their character – it’s an honour. Every game they give their all and show their quality and ability.

“They’re now showing that they can mix things up, and that’s what will be needed heading into next season.”

Gainsborough still have the opportunity to finish the season in sixth place.

A win on the final day at home to Leek Town this Saturday and Ilkeston’s result going in Trinity’s favour would certainly be the icing on the cake of a remarkable season.