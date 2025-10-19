Ellis and Clement, Brands Hatch Season Finale

Sllis and Clement at Brands Hatch

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey near Market Rasen were at Brands Hatch for the final round of the British Sidecar Championship where they recorded a brace of second places.

The double world champions entered the races as wild cards therefore were ineligible to score championship points but the track experience was very useful for them to further develop the outfit and tyres in preparation for the 2026 season.

After qualifying in fifth place overall the pair started the first of two races from a third row grid position and settled into sixth place on the opening lap. One lap later they passed Birchall/Wilkes for fifth place and began to reel in the Laidlow brothers ahead of them, passing them on lap three to take up fourth position.

But the Laidlows were not finished and tried to overtake on numerous occasions through the next few laps eventually passing Ellis and Clement on lap seven. But in a cruel twist of fate the Laidlow brothers were forced to retire with a bike problem elevating Ellis and Clement back to fourth place where they remained to the chequered flag finishing fourth overall and second in class.

Ellis and Clement in race action at Brands Hatch

After some overnight adjustments Ellis and Clement lined up on the third row on Sunday morning for the start of the final race of the season. They got away to a clean start, moving straight up to fourth place overall and were chasing down third as they crossed the line to start lap two. They passed Reeves /Turner on the run to Paddock Hill to secure third place overall and second Wild card then set about catching Blackstock/Lawrence who were circulating in second place a couple of seconds ahead. As the laps went by the gap reduced and they passed them on Paddock Hill bend mid race distance.

Ellis and Clement then set their sights on the race leaders Payne/Rousseau who were 1.8s ahead and on the final lap they were right behind them and within striking distance. But it wasn't to be and they crossed the finish line in second place just a nose cone and 0.088s separating the two outfits.

The Lincolnshire/French pairing had to be content with the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 32.733s-94.46mph lap time and second place overall in the race which is a vast improvement with both the outfit and tyres.

This concludes the race action for Ellis and Clement and they will concentrate on their training and fitness in readiness for the 2026 season.