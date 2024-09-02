Ellis and Clement claim second at Croft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Current World Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement took their F2 outfit out for a run in the British F2 Championship round at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire at the weekend.

The last time the Anglo/French duo, who are based in North Kelsey near Market Rasen, took the F2 outfit on track was at the Isle of Man TT races where they made their debut in June.

After recording a seventh place in the first race at the TT they were unfortunate to miss out on a podium finish to the second three lap affair when they crashed at the Waterworks.

The outing at Croft was to check the outfit was back in full working order and gain more experience on the little F2, plus get some track time in during the summer break in the F1 World Championship.

Ellis and Clement in action at Croft.

​They completed Friday’s three free practice sessions to familiarise themselves with the smaller outfit and prepare for Saturday’s qualifying where they recorded a strong third place.

​As the first race got underway they settled into third place behind leaders Founds/Walmsley and Crawford/Hardie and the three outfits pulled clear of the field.

On lap seven of ten they inherited second place when Crawford/Hardie retired but were too far away from the leading crew to make any impression and completed the race in second place.

Race two on Sunday was halted on the opening lap with a red flag for a crash further downfield.

At the restart Ellis and Clement were fighting throughout the ten laps for a podium finish but towards the end of the race the rear tyre was showing signs of wear which slowed them and they crossed the finish line in fourth place.

Emmanuelle commented: “We are happy with our weekend of racing with the F2 outfit.

"We felt good and also improved our times in the second race. Thanks to our sponsors and also our families for their support.”

​Ellis and Clement enjoyed the outing on the F2 outfit so much they will now contest the next round of the British F2 Championship at Donington Park next weekend.