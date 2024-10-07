Ellis and Clement fourth in Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Current world sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey near Market Rasen rode to a strong fourth place in the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM World Sidecar championship at Oschersleben in Germany on Sunday.

As the riders went out in the free practice session at a sunny Oschersleben Ellis and Clement were circulating in seventh place and had put in a fastest lap of 1m 36.1s but were denied the chance of further improvement when the red flag curtailed the session.

The Anglo/French pairing returned to the track later in the day for the opening qualifying session and improved their lap time to 1m 34.99s but found they had dropped a position to eighth. The team were to make further adjustments to the LCR Yamaha prior to final qualifying.

Unfortunately they lost track time as they were recalled to the pits for adjustments to the transponder. Despite this they did improve their lap times once again setting a 1m 34.25s time but still down in eighth position.

As the short,12 lap Sprint race began on Saturday Ellis and Clement got a clean start and were right on the tail of Sam and Tom Christie in seventh place and right in amongst the leading group. But by the half way stage of the 12 lap affair the top four teams had pulled a gap and Ellis and Clement found they were beginning to lose ground to run a lonely race on their own in seventh place which is where they were placed at the chequered flag.

More adjustments were made ahead of the 21 lap feature race on Sunday and again they anticipated the lights well and settled into seventh place behind the Christie brothers.

But on lap two the Christies ran straight on at the first corner and were out of the race which gifted sixth position to Ellis and Clement. On lap eight they moved up another place to fifth and when Streuer/Kolsch pulled out on lap 13 they found themselves up into fourth place.

Seeing Paivarinta and Christie just ahead Todd Ellis could see the podium beckoning and began to close them down. Despite getting to within striking distance and the gap down to under half a second Ellis and Clement were unable to make a pass on their rivals and crossed the finish line in fourth position to remain fourth in the overall points table but with just three points separating them from the top three.

The season finale is at Estoril in Portugal over the weekend of November 9/10.