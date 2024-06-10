Ellis and Clement miss out on podium at TT races

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the success of finishing their first ever TT race in seventh place, current World and British champions Ellis and Clement went out full of confidence for race two on Thursday hoping to eclipse their result from Saturday but it wasn't to be as, despite running in third place they were involved in a small accident resulting in a non finish.

The second sidecar race was delayed until Thursday because of rain and reduced down to two laps instead of the usual three. Ellis and Clement from North Kelsey near Market Rasen were excited to be taking part in their second race around the 37.83 mile Mountain Road circuit and looking forward to the chance to improve their lap times from the Saturday race.

As they reached the first check point at Glen Helen they were registered in a very close fourth place and by the time they reached Ballaugh they were running in third place. But their luck ran out when they reached Ramsey as they suffered a small crash at the Waterworks which ended their campaign. Neither were hurt in the incident, except a few bumps and bruises.

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement at the TT

Emmanuelle commented: “we are both disappointed obviously, even more so when we discovered we were running in third place and may have finished the race on the podium. but it wasn't to be and we learn from our mistake. We leave the island smiling at all we have achieved over the past two weeks It was the most unique experience in the world and we leave the Isle of Man with the fastest Newcomer in the Sidecar class award and have already booked the date for next year! A big thank you to all our sponsors for helping us participate in this competition, our families for always being there and everyone following us through our adventures.”