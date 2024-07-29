Ellis and Clement on the podium in Germany

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Double World Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement rode to a brace of second places when they were invited to race in a round of the IDM championship at Schleiz in Germany at the weekend.

With an eight week summer break between races in the 2024 World Championship the races gave Ellis and Clement from North Kelsey near Market Rasen a chance to get some laps under their belt prior to the next round of the Worlds in a few weeks’ time.

Having never been to the circuit before, the Anglo/French duo took their time during free practice to learn their way around prior to qualifying. They completed the first session in fifth position and hoped to improve in second qualifying but their efforts were thwarted as the damp conditions prevented them from setting a faster time.

Starting the Sprint race on Saturday from the third row of the grid the race had hardly started before it was red flagged on the opening lap as the rain began to fall. A lengthy delay followed to,allow teams to decide whether or not to change tyres. Some decided to risk it and go with slicks while others went for full wets. Ellis and Clement took the risk and stayed with slicks.

At the restart Ellis and Clement were soon on the move and by the end of lap one they were up into second place behind the Christie Brothers who also opted for slicks. The two British outfits began to pull clear of the pursuing pack but mid race the rain became worse which caused the leading pair to slow. But they were far enough ahead to complete the race, The Christies taking the win and Ellis and Clement second place.

On Sunday the skies had cleared and it was dry and sunny for the start of the feature race run over 14 laps. Ellis and Clement got a good start from the third row and were quickly up to fourth on the opening lap. On the second lap they made a move on the Peugeots and took third position to chase after the two leading outfits. They did get to within 0.3s of the Christie Brothers who were holding second place but the pace was hot and they dropped back to within two seconds of them. On the final lap they looked to finish in a comfortable third place but the situation changed when Schlosser/Schmidt, who were leading, pulled over with a technical problem. The Christies had also slowed somewhat which allowed Ellis and Clement to chase them down, but it was just too late and the Christies crossed the finish line for the win just 0.274s ahead of Ellis and Clement who were second.