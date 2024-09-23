Ellis and Clement secure double podium at Knockhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Current World Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey near Market Rasen travelled north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland to take part in the final round of the British F2 Sidecar championship, where they recorded two podium finishes to their races.

Starting race one and in second place the race was red flagged after just three laps.

At the restart Ellis and Clement took the lead into Duffis and maintained their position for the first two laps before being overtaken by the eventual race winners Crawford/Lawrence on lap three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Ellis and Clement caught up in the final laps they were unable to make a pass and crossed the finish line in second place.

Ellis and Clement in race action at Knockhill

Ellis said: “We were pleased it was nice and dry after some rain during morning practice. We are really enjoying riding the F2; this is the first time we have ridden it how it should be ridden. We have plenty of changes still to make and will try some tweaks to the set up for the race on Sunday”

Clement added: “This morning in the wet it was not too bad as it is quite grippy around here. We are just enjoying our time on the little outfit and getting some laps in to help us learn more. For Sunday we need a bit more grip and possibly change the chair wheel.”

As Sunday’s race got underway Ellis and Clement again took the hole shot from Crawford/Lawrence and held the lead for the opening laps but again Crawford made his pass stick on lap four and went on to take the win with Ellis and Clement not far behind in second place once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the afternoon the Lincolnshire/French duo took part in the annual Jock Taylor Trophy race where they started from the second row. They anticipated the lights to perfection and shot away in the lead but Sam/Jake Laidlow and Crawford/Lawrence were right on their tail.

They were three abreast on the run to the hairpin and as they rounded the bend Ellis and Clement were down into third place. On lap three Bell/Hyde demoted them to fourth place and they spent the remainder of the race fighting off the challenge from Kershaw/Clark.

Ellis and Clement finally shook off their opponents and crossed the finish line in fourth position.

Ellis and Clement now return to World Championship duties in Germany for the penultimate round of the series at Oschersleben on October 4/6.