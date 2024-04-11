Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Current World Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey took their new F2 CES Yamaha short chassis outfit to North Yorkshire at the weekend to take part in the opening round of the FSRA British F2 Sidecar championship at Croft Circuit, using the track time to test the new outfit on which they will make their debut at this year’s Isle of Man TT races in June.

After qualifying the pair lined up for a front row start to the first race and were keeping pace with the leaders but were unfortunate to catch the rumble strip on lap four which fetched the chain off, their race over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second race the double world champions took it steady as parts of the track were wet and completed the race without incident, crossing the finish line in third place to receive their first signature for the TT Mountain Course licence.

Ellis and Clement in action at Croft

Todd Ellis said: “That’s our first signatures towards our TT licence in the bag. We were just up here to see how the outfit performs under race conditions and to test the tyres ready for the TT. We are going straight to the Isle of Man for the TT launch then back for the Goodwood 81st members meeting next weekend and then on to the opening round of the 2024 World Sidecar championship at Le Mans.”