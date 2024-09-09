Ellis and Clement take second at Donington Park

Reigning World Sidecar Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement took in another round of the FSRA British F2 Championship where they rode well to take second and fourth in the penultimate round of the championship.

Riding their F2 outfit which was built for their debut at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, it was to be the first time the Anglo/French pair who are based at North Kelsey near Market Rasen have raced the short national circuit at Donington Park together. Last time they were there was in 2021 before they teamed up and were in opposing teams. But they have raced the full International course many times together and being fast and flowing it is one of they favourite courses.

With no base settings for the shorter course Ellis and Clement took full advantage of the free practise session to make adjustments and made a few changes prior to qualifying where they finished in fourth position.

Ellis and Clement in race action at Donington.

Emmanuelle said: “the modifications made have proved very conclusive and we have a great feeling with the outfit and it feels good to race on this great track.”

As the first race got underway they got a clean start and retained their fourth place at Redgate but were very close to Blackstock/Lawrence although unable to make the pass stick. They remained in fourth place and on the penultimate lap were side by side with Blackstock/Lawrence as they went through craner curves but were just not able to get ahead and crossed the finish line in fourth place just 0.1s away from a podium finish.

After tweaking the settings for morning warm up the team was feeling positive for the second race and as the lights went out they found themselves up into third place and following the leading group. When Crawford/Hardie dropped out on lap four of 10 Ellis and Clement were up to second and chasing Founds/Walmsley for the lead. But although they were within a couple of seconds away from the leaders they were unable to catch them and crossed the finish line in second place.

Emmanuelle said: “we are very happy with our weekend and have made good progress with the development of the outfit. A big thank you to our sponsors, our families and everyone who supports us.”

The final round of the series is at Knockhill on September 21/22.