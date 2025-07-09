Emotional send-off as Boston Town legend Lori hangs up his boots

Ollie Pinner with Lori Borbely

It was the end of an era when Lori Borbely pulled on a Boston Town shirt for the final time.

He officially hung up his boots after coming on as a substitute in the pre-season friendly against March Town United on Saturday (5 July).

After playing more than 500 times for the Poachers and being a key member of the coaching team, he is stepping down from on-field duties to concentrate on his role as club director.

Among the ex-players who helped to mark the special occasion was Ollie Pinner, who played for Boston Town 326 times.

He said: "What a lovely moment to be around for Lori’s final game. What a send-off for a truly unbelievable man."