Eslaforde Park Bowls Club competitions go ahead despite differing weather conditions

Eslaforde Park Bowls Club held its final two open competitions in considerably different weather conditions.

The Jim Pask Pairs was held on a wet and miserable day, with the competion being curtailed by one round because of the conditions.

The winners were: George Almey from Goodfellowship Fosdyke and Jack Wells from Spalding Town, both Junior members of their respective clubs.

The Runners-up were: Jock Mitchell and Tony Codd, both from Ruskingtion.

President's Day Winners N O'Flynn, C Grayston and J Ray, with Club President Robert Pask

The President's Day was held on one of the few warm and sunny weekends of the season.

The winners were: N. O'Flynn, C. Grayston and J. Ray, all from Ruskington.

The Runners-up were: J. Collins, G. Davies and M Wheatly.

The club are grateful to Pygott and Crone for their sponsorship.