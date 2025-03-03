European silver for Skegness MMA prospect

Njega Sohna defeating Ukraine

Skegness Martial artist Njega Sohna, 15, took silver after competing in the IMMAF European MMA championships in Serbia.

In achieving the silver medal, it ranked him as number in Europe in his respective division.

Sohna won four fights in the tournament, defeating two Ukrainians and fighters from Ireland and Greece before narrowly losing to an Estonian in the final.

Sohna is a member of Team England and trains out of East Coast Combat Academy in Skegness. It is a new martial arts facility providing beginner and advanced classes for children and adults in a variety of martial arts such as MMA, BJJ, kickboxing, boxing and wrestling.

An academy spokesperson said: "We couldn’t be prouder of Njega today, representing our country, Lincolnshire and Skegness in the IMMAF European Championships in Serbia.

"Njega came to us as an out of shape and very shy 11-year-old and in just a few years has become an elite level athlete.

"Watching his journey has been amazing and it’s an honour to be a part of it. He’s mainly had to train with us in a shed and village hall for majority of his training until we set up our full time facility in Skegness six months ago. So it’s such a massive achievement for him against all odds.

"We are immensely proud of him and Njega and I are overwhelmed by the support from our local community.

Njega Sohna with his England flag in the octagon

"We look forward to training other kids up to this elite standard over years to come. This is just the beginning of us putting Skegness on the map in the martial arts world.

“Njega wasn’t able to get any sponsors for this competition so it’s been funded by our gym, some donations from the public and his amazing Mum who is a brilliant example of a parent. She goes above and beyond to give him all these opportunities and make it possible.

"Any businesses wanting to support this future stars journey and become a sponsor, please get in touch!

"Well done Njega we are all immensely proud."