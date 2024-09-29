Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club shaping up for an open season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three rounds into the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club and results suggests that this season will be more open than in recent years.

With Invaders and Holland Fen in the top two spots in the Orchard Health Group First Division, the next four places are occupied by the sides that finished ninth, tenth and eleventh last year, plus newly promoted Hotspurs.

Golfers are third after beating Breakaways on both rinks, 16-14 for Carol Nundy in a closely contested game and 21-9 for Graham Scarboro. Breakaways are struggling for form and consistency at this early point of the campaign.

Hotspurs continued their impressive start this season with a 6-0 win over Nomads to put them in fifth place. They started slowly on both rinks, but gradually gained the upper hand, with Dave Fox’s rink winning 16-10, having trailed 5-10 after ten ends, and 16-12 for Mick Rate.

Victorious Royal Mail rink, with Geoff Taylor, Barbara Kenny and Ted Bloodworth after winning 26-7

Royal Mail faced A40 and won 4-2, rising to sixth place in the table. Geoff Taylor’s rink, with lead Barbara Kenny and pin Ted Bloodworth, dominated their game from the off, quickly building a 13-0 lead and eventually winning 26-7. A40 with skip Sue Hoyles was in charge on the other rink and won 21-7 for two points, their first of the season.

Last week’s top two teams, Invaders and Dynamics, met with Invaders taking all the points. Ian Tebbs’s rink won comfortably, 19-8. The other rink was close and won by Nathan Dunnington, 18-15, but they had to fight back from being 10-15 down with four ends to go.

Holland Fen are second behind Invaders after beating IBC for six points, with Chris Gill’s rink winning 25-9 and Les Feary’s taking the last three ends to win 21-16 after a competitive game.

After a poor start to the season, Strollers beat Parthians 6-0, with a convincing win of 27-5 for Paul Flatters and a closer one of 20-11 for Andy Warne.

Cammacks Division Two is also a close affair at this early stage of the season, with just five points separating Desperados and Amateurs at the top and a clutch of five teams at the bottom.

After their good start in rounds 1 and 2, Desperados only took 2 points against Shipmates for the rink skipped by John Melless, who fought back from 2-10 down to win 20-13. Steve Todd convincingly won the second rink 23-7 for Shipmates, also ensuring the extras for shot aggregate.

Vikings beat Amateurs 4-2, with Yogie Richardson’s rink winning 28-9. Jeff Homewood withstood a late surge by Vikings to win the other rink 18-17 for Amateurs.

Woodpeckers beat Burtons for all the points with two good wins, 19-12 for Phil Exton’s rink and 18-12 for Mike Rhodes’s rink.

Phantoms won 6-0 over Vectors. Pete Brummitt’s rink won a close game on the last end, 16-15, but the margin was clearer for Keith Brown’s rink, 16-7.

Central beat Kingfishers on both rinks, 31-14 for Fred Epton and 22-10 for Sandra Copeland as they took all six points.