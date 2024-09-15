Evening League restarts at Boston Indoor Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The start of a new season of bowling at Boston Indoor Bowls Club is always eagerly anticipated at the start of September and, with it, the new Evening League competition.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first round of matches in both divisions saw last season’s better placed teams generally having a real battle on their hands to start the campaign well.

In the Orchard Health Group First Division, last year’s champions, Holland Fen, met Hotspurs, newly promoted after one season back in Division Two. Les Feary’s Holland Fen rink dominated the early ends to lead 17-6 and eventually won 27-11. The second rink went to Hotspurs and skip Dave Fox who started impressively to build a 9-0 advantage and then held on to win 15-12, even after they briefly lost the lead as their opponents fought to narrow the advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invaders, runners-up last season, were made to work hard in taking all six points against Breakaways. Both rinks were close as the end drew nigh, then Invaders finished strongly on both to post 21-12 and 21-15 wins.

Dynamics rink of lead Seamus Rooney, skip Graham Wilkinson and pin Anthony Tabor after winning 22-10

Nomads took on Strollers, third last year, and beat them 5-1. Mel Maddison’s rink won convincingly by 17-9 after gaining the lead on the eighth end. The score on the other rink was close throughout and eventually ended in a 16-16 draw for Derek Smith and Mick Hippisley.

Parthians faced IBC, last year’s fourth team, winning 4-2. For Parthians, Richard Keeling’s rink played well to build a 22-9 winning advantage. The second rink was won 19-18 by IBC’s Steve Skelton after they took the final two ends of a closely contested game.

Dynamics started the new season with two convincing victories against last year’s fifth-placed team, A40, as Graham Wilkinson, supported by Seamus Rooney and Anthony Tabor, won 22-10 and Don Williams, with Jose and Peter Isaacs, won 21-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly in this division, Golfers bowled very well on the night to take all the points against Royal Mail, who finished just above them last season, winning 20-9 for Graham Scarboro and 20-12 for Ron Hulley.

In Cammacks Division Two, last year’s relegated team, Burtons, started this campaign with two good wins against Kingfishers, 23-12 on Dave Bailey’s rink and 23-14 on Gordon Neal’s.

Optimists, who were runners-up last time, faced mid-table Woodpeckers, in two high-scoring games. Andrew Reeson’s rink won 28-6 for 2 points, while Woodpeckers took the other rink 28-1 for 2 points, plus the extras for shot aggregate.

Vectors, lowly placed last season, beat Vikings, who finished third, to take all six points, in two competitive games. Colin Heppenstall’s rink was ahead almost throughout the game and eventually won 16-12. Kevin Rockall’s rink had to chase the game throughout, only taking the lead on the final end to win 15-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desperados and Amateurs shared the points 3-3. Adam Hodgson’s Desperados rink scored consistently to win 24-8, while Mick Greet’s rink for Amateurs dominated the early scoring and ran out 23-7 winners.

Phantoms beat Shipmates 4-2, winning 21-8 on one rink, Shipmates taking the other 18-8.