Excellent results for tennis aces

Boston Tennis Club.

Away to Louth Indoor, Boston’s men added a good win in the Midlands Division of the Regional League.

Lucas East, Thomas Cozens, Will Cheer and Max Jones took the team to second spot with a 5-1 win.

In the East Midlands 18 and under LTA Premier League against Ashby Castle, Will Cheer, Joshua Coghlan, Oliver Hudson and Hayden Bingham won 4-2.

At the end of the singles round it was 2-2 and then both Boston pairs lost the first set of the doubles but won the second and then the third sets on the Championship tie-break.

This team also sits in second place on the results table.

In the Junior Lincolnshire LTA National League the eight and under mixed A team had a strong 26-6 win at David Lloyd Lincoln, Oliver Clubb, William Clubb, Archie Wright and Zac Cooper in action.

The Bboys’ 12 and under teams had tough matches against David Lloyd Lincoln and Woodhall Spa.

The A team (George Skipworth, Louis Clark, Jonah Stamp and Lewis Patchett) lost against Lincoln but had some close matches.

The B team’s Nataniel Szymiczek and Tomasz Thornley missed out to Woodhall Spa in a good match.