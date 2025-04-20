Excellent test results for Louth racer Dessoy at Donington Park

Dessoy in action at Donington test.

Harrison Dessoy was at Donington Park over the Easter weekend taking part in the official BSB pre-season test in the Sport Bike class where he completed the two days in a very close second place just 0.043s behind Belgian rider Ferre Fleerackers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dessoy who was signed by the Louth-based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman team replaces current champion Richard Cooper who won the Pirelli National Sportbike title for the team in 2024.

The 24 year old rider is gearing up for his second season in the championship, finishing seventh in this year’s standings with highlights including podium finishes at Knockhill and Donington Park. Meanwhile, Richard Cooper will remain with the team, taking on the role of team manager and rider coach for PHR Performance in the Sportbike class for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dessoy said: “it was a super good way to end our first official test at Donington Park! Day two started off brilliantly with a steady start still continuing to work through a new set up on the bike, and understanding where we can improve. We had a good go with a time attack on some fresh rubber, and set a strong time seeing us go top of the time sheets. For our first go at a fast lap, we’re are very close to where we should be even with lots of things to still work through on the bike. Leon, Dad, Richard Cooper and I worked well to have a strong start to the season, and we are very excited to get back out at Oulton next week for another test prior to the first round of the 2025 season.”

The opening round of the Pirelli National Sport Bike championship takes place at Oulton Park over the May Day weekend of May 3-5.