Exciting Easter Tournament at the bowls club

Generously sponsored by Boston Blinds and the BIBC’s Bonus Ball, each team played three matches of ten ends duration during the day. Points were gained for every end won in each match, with 4 points awarded for each match won.

Winners overall were the team of Rob Druce, Trevor Coulson and Steve Boycott, who won all of their matches for a total of 36 points altogether and a shot difference of +36 overall.

One point behind were a talented trio of bowlers from Stamford on 35 points, ahead of Boston’s Andy and Nathan Dunnington and Scott Whyers on 32 points and a shot difference of +38.

Easter Tournament winners, Steve Boycott, Rob Druce and Trevor Coulson

The Evening League resumed on Tuesday and Wednesday of Easter week.

Holland Fen had another tough match, this week against IBC, which ended 3-3. George Hardstaff’s rink won 20-16 for the Fenmen at the end of a game where they were chasing for much of it, having been 8-16 behind with five ends to go.

Richard Allam’s IBC rink had the early lead, then fell 9-14 behind, but finished well to win 19-15.

Second-placed Invaders took all six points off Golfers, to close the gap on Holland Fen, by winning 27-12 and 20-9.

Strollers, third, beat Parthians 4-2, with Andy Warne’s rink winning 21-15 for 2 points and ensuring the extras for shot difference. Parthians and skip Ron Moore were quickly 11-2 ahead on the other rink, and they held on to win 15-12 as Strollers closed in towards the end.

A40 beat Nomads 4-2 to move above them in the table. Jean Cammack’s rink won well, 21-3, while Nomads took the other 21-10.

Breakaways competed with Royal Mail to win 5-1 by the narrowest of margins, taking one rink 15-14 and drawing the other 12-12.

Dynamics, eleventh, beat Burtons, twelfth, 4-2, winning Graham Wilkinson’s rink 17-10, the other going to Burtons and Dave Bailey 18-12.

Top billing in Cammacks Second Division saw second-placed Optimists meet Desperados, third, and win 4-2, taking Dave Richardson’s rink 16-10. The other rink was closely contested throughout, Colin Louth holding on to win for Desperados 17-16.

Vikings moved up to third after beating Shipmates 5-1, winning John Millership’s rink 26-14 and drawing the other 16-16.

Central took 4 points against Woodpeckers, winning one rink 20-11 and losing the other 11-14.

Amateurs beat Vectors 6-0, winning 12-11, in a game they were chasing from the start, and 18-13.