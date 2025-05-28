Fans invited to Boston Town's end of season awards

Boston Town had plenty to celebrate in 2024-25 - photo (c): Steve Davies

Boston Town are inviting supporters to join them to celebrate a memorable 2024-25 season.

They're holding their end of season awards event on Saturday 7 June at the Mortgages For You Stadium. The evening starts at 7pm, with doors open at 6.30pm, and entry is free.

A club spokesman said: "Let’s come together to celebrate a fantastic season, honour the players, and enjoy an evening with the Poachers family. All supporters, friends, and family are welcome - we’d love to see you there!"

The Poachers finished 4th in the United Counties League Premier North, their highest league placing for 18 years.

Boston Town are holding two other events in June.

On Sunday 22 June, there will be a car boot sale at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

It will be £5 a pitch – sellers should arrive from 8am and the sale will be open to the public from 9am to noon. Refreshments will be on sale and there be toilets available. No booking is needed – you can just turn up.

If you prefer to book, just text 07983 728066

And on Sunday 29 June, the club are appealing for volunteers to help them get the Mortgages For You Stadium ready for the new season.

They're looking for people to come along between 9am and 1pm and help tidy up the ground – jobs range from painting to strimming, jet washing to a general spruce-up. Refreshments will be provided.