Fast times and personal bests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston runners took full advantage of near perfect running conditions in this years Great Eastern Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 13th October, six members of Boston Community Runners took part in the Great Eastern Run half marathon and Annas Hope 5k in Peterborough.

The 5K run went off first with Maria Baker representing the club. Maria had a lovely run/walk and soaked in the atmosphere at one of her favourite events. With over 700 runners taking part Maria was very pleased to finish in a time of 53.35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half marathon got off to a great start with a sea of runners lining up. The fast, flat course had been improved last year, making it 100% based on road and the relocation of the start and finish allowing runners to run through the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral for the final stage of the race went down very well once again.

Ready for the Half Marathon

Dan Clark led the club runners home having had a very comfortable, steady but progressive run and he was rewarded with a new PB time of 1.23.07 when he crossed the line. Steve Roberts chased him home finishing seconds behind him in 1.23.24 and taking 3rd in his age category. Nick Turner was next back having a steadier run this year due to a niggle he didn't quite shake off in time. Nick still finished in an impressive time of 1.43.23. Mary Turner was next back having targetted this run as her first official half marathon. Mary set herself a very speedy pb run of 2.01.17 with her sights now on a sub 2hr half marathon. Final finisher for the club was Clare Teesdale who went out to enjoy the run having had several hard races leading up to this. Clare crossed the line in 2.23.58 which she was pleased with.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs when events are not being held. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.