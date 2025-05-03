Finals week at Indoor Bowls club celebrates success

Dickerson Fours – Martin Tomlin, Alex Tomlin, Chris Gill and Ian Clark

Finals week at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw the culmination of four months of competition as trophies were won in a variety of singles, pairs, triples and fours matches for the men, ladies and mixed groupings.

Jean Cammack, a long-time servant to bowls in Boston and Lincolnshire, with many notable victories to her name, handed out the trophies on Finals Night.

Helen Butler won two singles titles during the week, the Webster Singles 14-8 against Sue Hoyles and the Mottram Singles against Carol Dowse. Joining up with teenager Lucy Allerton in the Ladies Drawn Pairs, she took the game against Debbie Harrison and Di Cuppleditch.

Lucy went on to claim three more victories during the week. Against Jack Hoyles in the Junior Singles, she won impressively by 21-1, then beat Freddie Hoyles in both sets of the Under 18 Singles, 10-3, 7-3. With Jonathan West in the Handicap Pairs, they took the title for the third year in a row, beating Liam Reeson and Scott Whyers 19-11 in the final.

Novice Pairs winners, Colin Louth and Dave Gill

Jonathan West played in three more finals, winning two of them. Against Nathan Dunnington in the Champion of Champions, he quickly built an 11-0 advantage, eventually winning 21-9. With Rod West and Scott Whyers in the Men’s Triples, they dominated the scoring from the seventh end to win 20-13 against Ian Clark, Dave Allen and Martin Tomlin.

Ian Clark featured in four finals during the week, winning three times. He took the 2 Wood 18-Up Singles for the second year running, winning 19-14 against Dave Allen. With Rod West in the Men’s Pairs, they took control of a tight game with a six scored on the twelfth end and went on to win 16-13. Ian also claimed the Dickerson Fours title along with Chris Gill, Alex Tomlin and Martin Tomlin; they made a strong start to the final to be 15-2 ahead after 8 ends, the final victory margin being 23-18.

A new competition for this season, and a success, was the Drawn Triples, which brought together bowlers of different experience and expertise to play competitively. It was won on its first outing by Margaret Wilkinson, Matt Wilkinson and Scott Whyers 20-12 after they dominated the scoring from the fourth end having fallen 0-8 behind at the start.

The Novice Singles, previously called the Non-Winners Singles, was fought out between Chas Smith, the eventual winner, and Mick Williamson, the final score being 21-11, Mick recovering from a slow start that had left him 17-1 behind.

Men’s Triples, with Jonathan West, Scott Whyers and Rod West

Another new competition was the Novice Pairs, also aimed at those who haven’t won a club competition before. A close match was played out between Colin Louth and Dave Gill, the winners, and Pete Sharman and Graham Wilkinson, who were mostly trailing on the scoreboard, if only by a small margin, the final result being 15-13.

There will be further details of more end-of-season trophies next week.