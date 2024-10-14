Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Town bounced back to winning ways in style in the Lincs Senior Trophy.

They crushed Winterton Rangers 5-1 to give manager Martyn Bunce a fond farewell on his last game in charge before retiring.

Defender Luke Wilson prodded home the opening goal after 10 minutes as the Poachers set abut trying to end a run of five defeats in a row.

The visitors reponded with an equaliser but Harry Limb restored Boston's lead before the break.

Harry Limb was named man of the match by sponsor S Brocklesby & Son - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

And in the second half, he ripped the visitors apart with a clinical display of finishing, adding a further three goals. Limb's haul was the first time anyone had scored four in a game for the club since Nicky Frost in 2017.

Not suprisingly, Limb was named man of the match as he took his tally for the season to 10.

The Poachers now advance to the quarter-finals of a competition they've had great success in over recent years.

They've reached the final three times since 2020 and won the trophy once.

On Saturday (19 October), Boston Town are again at home in cup action - this time against Atherstone in the FA Vase. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.