16 pictures of Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to Harrogate Town

It wasn’t the end to the home campaign that the Stags fans were expecting.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:01 BST

A 2-1 defeat to Harrogate Town leaves Mansfield needing results to go their way if they are to finish in the top seven.

The fans packed into the One Call in big numbers as ever, with match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway capturing some of the fans who were there.

If you were then then check out this gallery and see if you made the cut.

Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.

Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
Mansfield Town fans at the last home game of the season.
