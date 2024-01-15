Register
The Pilgrims celebrate Warburton's goal with supporters.

25 amazing pictures looking back on the day Boston United won promotion to the Football League

It seems but a distant memory now and one that youngsters can only dream of.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Apr 2022, 11:09 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:12 GMT

Back in the 2001/02 season Boston United were the kings of non-league football as they played their way to promotion to the Football League.

Goals from Simon Weatherstone and Ray Warburton secured a 2-0 victory at Hayes as the Pilgrims pipped Dagenham and Redbridge to the Conference title on goal difference.

The United fans turned out in their droves to celebrate at Hayes and back home.

Here we have nipped into our archives to remember that magic moment in the club’s history.

It was a big day out at Hayes for the club and fans got in the mood.

It was a big day out at Hayes for the club and fans got in the mood. Photo: Nick Johnson

Supporters fly the flag for United.

Supporters fly the flag for United. Photo: Nick Johnson

These lads got in the mood before kick off.

These lads got in the mood before kick off. Photo: Nick Johnson

Up the Pilgrims!

Up the Pilgrims! Photo: Nick Johnson

