Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League.Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League.
39 of our best pictures of Boston United fans at the National North play-off final at Brackley Town

Boston United’s brilliant following roared their side into the National League on Saturday.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th May 2024, 16:34 BST

An army of 900 fans saw them record a 2-1 win at Brackley to secure a return to the National League after 14 years away.

And our photographer Richard Parkes captured these cracking pics of just some of the fans who were there.

Take a look at see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

2. Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

3. Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

4. Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

Related topics:Boston UnitedNational LeagueBrackley TownBrackley