40 eye-catching pictures of Boston United's brilliant fans backing their side during 2024

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT
It been a bit of a rollercoaster journey for Boston United fans this year.

The Pilgrims came on strong last season to make it into the play-offs.

It ended with an army of 900 fans saw the side record a 2-1 win at Brackley to secure a return to the National League after 14 years away.

Life in the National League has been tough, but that’s ot stopped the fans give Boston brilliant support.

Here we look back on some of the fans who have been part of the journey.

Take a look at see if you can spot a familiar face.

Brackley Town vs. Boston United - Vanarama National North Play Off Final

Photo: Richard Parkes

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Photo: Richard Parkes

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Photo: Richard Parkes

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Photo: Richard Parkes

