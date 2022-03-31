A 75,000-capacity state-of-the-art super-stadium planned for Lincolnshire if England's Euro 2028 bid is successful

A new super-stadium could be built in Lincolnshire. Photo: Getty Images

A new state-of-the-art super-stadium will be built in Lincolnshire - if England's bid to co-host the 2028 UEFA European Championships is successful.

LincolnshireWorld.com has seen blueprints for a 75,000-capacity stadium, currently being dubbed the Yellowbelly Arena.

The many eyecatching extras planned for the ground include a retractable roof, safe standing areas, four adjacent 4G pitches which will also be available for community use and ample concourse shelving.

Super-stadiums are so-called because the venues are built to cater for a number of different sports, a sliding temporary surface over the pitch complete with additional easy-fit seating means the arena could quickly be transformed into a venue fit for basketball, boxing or ice hockey.

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have tabled a joint bid to host the Euros in six years' time - and if successful Lincolnshire would be well and truly put on the footballing map.

"Bringing international football to the county would be a no-brainer," explained Olaf Lopri of architects Davril-Fish, who have drawn up the exciting plans.

"Lincolnshire's road and rail networks are second to none, and with Humberside Airport situated in the north of the county we are ready to welcome fans from across the continent, be it Spain, Germany or, dare I say it, San Marino.

"This stadium could create a huge boost in employment and tourism, never before seen in the area."

Lincolnshire - the birthplace of international footballers Ray Clemence, Chris Woods, Patrick Bamford and John Oster - currently has four clubs classed as elite teams.

But it is understood there are no plans for Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United, Grimsby Town or Pinchbeck United to move into the facility.

However, the arena hopes to gain a licence to be used for as many 30 live events each year, including music concerts, American football, Davis Cup tennis and the Lincolnshire FA's county cup finals.

"We are currently considering several possible sites for the project, if given the green light," said Orla Flipo, Lincolnshire County Council's portfolio holder for international sport.

"Lincoln is an obvious favourite due to its infrastructure, while Grantham and Stamford are serious options as they're close to the A1 and situated on main rail lines.