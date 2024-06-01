Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League.Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League.
A day to remember: Enjoy these eye-catching pictures of Boston United fans celebratng victory at the National North play-off final

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th May 2024, 16:34 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 12:05 BST
It is a day Boston United fans will never forget, especially those who were in the stadium.

An army of 900 fans saw the Pilgrims record a 2-1 win at Brackley to secure a return to the National League after 14 years away.

Here we relive that great day – and the post match celebrations – through the lens of our photographer Richard Parkes.

Take a look at see if you can spot a familiar face.

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

Brackley 1 Boston United 2

