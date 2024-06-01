An army of 900 fans saw the Pilgrims record a 2-1 win at Brackley to secure a return to the National League after 14 years away.

Here we relive that great day – and the post match celebrations – through the lens of our photographer Richard Parkes.

Take a look at see if you can spot a familiar face.

1 . Brackley 1 Boston United 2 Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

2 . Brackley 1 Boston United 2 Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes

3 . Brackley 1 Boston United 2 Boston United fans saw their side finally clinch promotion back to the National League. Photo: Richard Parkes