A 'few kicks in the teeth' but Craig Elliott proud of Boston United's performance in Fylde defeat

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott was 'proud' of his Boston United side's performance at AFC Fylde following 'a few kicks in the teeth'.

Nick Haughton scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute at Mill Farm, following up after Peter Crook had made a penalty save.

The Pilgrims - who arrived in the north west with injury problems - lost Matt Tootle to a hip problem in the first half.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed to lose but I'm quite proud of the effort, resilience and work rate they've shown," Elliott told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We're getting a few kicks in teeth with injuries and being disrupted. It's difficult but I'm proud of performance.

"I think, if anything, we had the better chances second half. Danny (Elliott) had a really good chance and Jordan Burrow.

"We've got to keep working hard and it'll come."

Elliott conceded that the challenge from Scott Garner which led to the penalty 'looked clumsy', also crediting Crook with a fine save.

"That ball could land anywhere, what a great save," he said.

"On another day it goes out for a corner. We need to keep working hard and get through this.

"There's no way I'm going away diasappointed with the performance. We gave it everything and it's a very difficult place to to come.