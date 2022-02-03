'A good day at the office' for Ward as Sleaford Town beat Holbeach United 7-0

Ryan Rushen. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Ward labelled it a 'good day at the office' as Sleaford Town left Holbeach United with a 7-0 victory last night.

The player-manager got on the scoresheet while Ryan Rushen, Danny Durkin and Kyle Watkins all netted braces against the side bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division North.

"When you score seven it's always a good day at the office," Ward said on the Greens' social media accounts.

"Dirks getting two, Rushy getting two was great. Obviously myself chipping in with one and Meatball (Watkins) bagging his really well as well.

"I think the boys have done great."

But while the goal were flying in at one end, Ward was just delighted to to end the game with a shut out.

"Love a clean sheet, that's my aim from every game," he added.

"We want to win, but for me personal pride is clean sheets and that's something we let ourselves down with on Saturday (a 2-1 defeat at Skegness Town) which cost us three points, but we showed that maturity today."

With players missing club director and former player-manager Jamie Shaw made a rare appearance off the bench, while Alex Cook made his first start for the club.

"He wan fantastic," Ward said of Cook.

"Probably playing out of position but it's a role I knew he could do.